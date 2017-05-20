Man left for dead next to road

Man left for dead next to road

A man believed to be in his late 30s is in a critical condition after being shot, stabbed, and beaten in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni in the early hours of Sunday morning, Gauteng paramedics said. "At the time of their arrival, ER24 paramedics found the man had sustained one gunshot wound to his right upper leg, one gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, and two stab wounds to the neck.

