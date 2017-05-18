Khawaja, Head to lead Australia `A` in South Africa4 min ago

Khawaja, Head to lead Australia `A` i...

Khawaja, Head to lead Australia `A` in South Africa

Melbourne [Australia], May 19 : Top-order batsman Usman Khawaja will lead the 14-member Australian A squad for the two four-day matches against South Africa A, beginning July 12 at Tukkies in Pretoria. Describing Khawaja as a `proven` leader, national selector Trevor Hohns said the former had captained Australia A before and, therefore, they hopes the left-handed batsman would response well to the extra responsibility.

