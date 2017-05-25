Kganyago Says South Africa Rate Uncha...

Kganyago Says South Africa Rate Unchanged at 7%

Read more: Bloomberg

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the benchmark rate would be left unchanged at 7 per cent. He spoke at a monetary policy briefing in Pretoria.

Chicago, IL

