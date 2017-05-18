Kenya/South Africa: KPL Pursue New TV...

Kenya/South Africa: KPL Pursue New TV Deal, Mull Action Against SuperSport

16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Kenyan Premier League are consulting with their Spanish partners, La Liga, regarding the private packaging and selling of the local league's broadcast rights. At the same time, KPL have approached their legal team concerning SuperSport's abrupt termination of their multi-million broadcast rights sponsorship deal last month with a view of seeking redress in a court of law.

Chicago, IL

