Kenya: Kenya Drawn With South Africa ...

Kenya: Kenya Drawn With South Africa in London 7s

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

After a dismal performance at the Paris Sevens, Kenya has been drawn in a tricky Pool A for the last leg of the 2016/17 HSBC Sevens World Series season in London next weekend. Shujaa will square it out with overall series winners and Paris Sevens champions South Africa who beat Scotland 15-5 to clinch the title, Canada and Wales as they seek to finish the season on a high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC