Kenya: Kenya Drawn With South Africa in London 7s

After a dismal performance at the Paris Sevens, Kenya has been drawn in a tricky Pool A for the last leg of the 2016/17 HSBC Sevens World Series season in London next weekend. Shujaa will square it out with overall series winners and Paris Sevens champions South Africa who beat Scotland 15-5 to clinch the title, Canada and Wales as they seek to finish the season on a high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.