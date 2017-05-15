Kenya: Imported Maize 'Was Mexican St...

Kenya: Imported Maize 'Was Mexican Stock Stored in South Africa'

9 hrs ago

Fresh intrigues hit the importation of 330,000 bags of maize into the country when it emerged that the consignment was a surplus of an old stock purchased by South Africa last year when it was experiencing food shortages. Details also emerged showing that three milling firms-- Kitui Flour Mills and Pembe Flour Mills and Hydrey Limited -- were the importers of the consignment, which arrived at the port of Mombasa three days ago.

