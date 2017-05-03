Journos off the hook for alleged assa...

Journos off the hook for alleged assault at PE church

21 hrs ago

The case against two journalists, charged with assaulting church members from the Jesus Dominion International Church in Port Elizabeth, was withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday due to insufficient evidence. Enca's cameraman Nceba Ntlanganiso and freelance journalist Norhi Manona were initially meant to appear in court after they were informed last week that they were charged with assault by a church member.

Chicago, IL

