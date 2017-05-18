Indian women win Quadrangular Series in South Africa

Poonam Raut and Mithali Raj shared an unbeaten 127-run stand as India women steamrolled South Africa by eight wickets in the final of the Quadrangular Series, in Potchefstroom, on Sunday. Veteran Jhulan Goswami starred with the ball with three wickets, helping India dismiss South Africa for a paltry 156 in 40.2 overs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.