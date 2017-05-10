Indian companies to help for revival of Tolstoy Farm in SA8 min ago

Johannesburg, May 13 Efforts to revive the Tolstoy Farm, a desolate area which once was a thriving commune run by Mahatma Gandhi, has received a major boost with several Indian companies in South Africa pledging support. Tolstoy Farm, some 30 km from Johannesburg, was once a thriving self-sufficient community, but fell into disuse and was lying derelict for many years, with just the foundation of Gandhi's original house still remaining.

