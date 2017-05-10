Indian companies to help for revival of Tolstoy Farm in SA8 min ago

Indian companies to help for revival ...

Indian companies to help for revival of Tolstoy Farm in SA

12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Johannesburg, May 13 Efforts to revive the Tolstoy Farm, a desolate area which once was a thriving commune run by Mahatma Gandhi, has received a major boost with several Indian companies in South Africa pledging support. Tolstoy Farm, some 30 km from Johannesburg, was once a thriving self-sufficient community, but fell into disuse and was lying derelict for many years, with just the foundation of Gandhi's original house still remaining.

Chicago, IL

