India calls satellite 'gift to South Asia', Pakistan says no thanks

India launched a communications satellite on Friday for its smaller neighbors to share, part of its efforts to build goodwill in the region and counter Chinese influence, but arch-rival Pakistan said it would stay away from the project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to office promising to strengthen ties with neighbors such as Sri Lanka, Nepal and even Pakistan, has called the satellite a gift to south Asia.

