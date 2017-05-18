Hundreds turn out to pay tribute to p...

Hundreds turn out to pay tribute to popular church Monsignor

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

Parishioners of St Thomas of Canterbury RC Church, Grays and St Peter's RC Church, Stifford Clays attended a Requiem Mass for the late Monsignor George Stokes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,174,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC