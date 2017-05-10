Gunmen shoot and kill former Generati...

Gunmen shoot and kill former Generation star

GAUTENG police have confirmed that well-known actor and radio DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo was killed in an attempted robbery in Soweto last night "Two victims were shot during the robbery and died on the scene. At this stage it's not clear what was stolen from the scene.

