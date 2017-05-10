Gunmen kill 2 Nigerians in South Africa

Gunmen kill 2 Nigerians in South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Nigeria Union in South Africa said on Wednesday that two Nigerians were shot dead in Western Cape Province of that country. Mr Mike Ibitoye, the Chairman of the Union`s chapter in the province, told newsmen on telephone from Cape Town, South Africa, that the Nigerians were shot by unidentified assailants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC