Gunmen kill 2 Nigerians in South Africa
The Nigeria Union in South Africa said on Wednesday that two Nigerians were shot dead in Western Cape Province of that country. Mr Mike Ibitoye, the Chairman of the Union`s chapter in the province, told newsmen on telephone from Cape Town, South Africa, that the Nigerians were shot by unidentified assailants.
