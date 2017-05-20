Growing African repression causing migrant exodus: Oxfam

The total number of migrants worldwide reached 244 million in 2015, and among them a record 63 million were forced to leave their homes: World Food Programme AFP/DIMITAR DILKOFF DURBAN: African countries are becoming increasingly repressive and causing more people to leave their homes, British charity Oxfam said this week, as Germany warned of the destabilising effect migration is having on the continent. Political freedom and the problem of Africa's brain-drain were among the leading issues on the agenda at the World Economic Forum on Africa held in Durban which wrapped up on Friday.

