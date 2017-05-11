Grow your money here! - Ghana beckons African investors
The Minister of Railways Development, Mr. Joe Ghartey, has urged African investors to invest in the development of infrastructure in Ghana, where the security and fruitfulness of their capitals are guaranteed. Mr Ghartey was addressing the African Investors CEO African Pension and Sovereign Wealth Fund Leaders' Summit, recently held in Durban, South Africa.
