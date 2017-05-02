Ghanaian investors gear up for South ...

Ghanaian investors gear up for South Africa Trade Mission

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The trade mission organized by the Ghana South Africa Business Chamber, in collaboration with the South Africa High Commission Ghana and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre is aimed at bridging the trade and investment gap between both countries. South Africa's investments in Ghana are estimated at about $5 billion but the figures of Ghana's investments in the country has not been determined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot 17 hr Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC