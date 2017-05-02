Ghanaian investors gear up for South Africa Trade Mission
The trade mission organized by the Ghana South Africa Business Chamber, in collaboration with the South Africa High Commission Ghana and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre is aimed at bridging the trade and investment gap between both countries. South Africa's investments in Ghana are estimated at about $5 billion but the figures of Ghana's investments in the country has not been determined.
