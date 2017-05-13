Gang-raped Joburg woman is pregnant

With gruesome crimes perpetrated against women across the country in the public spotlight, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was brutally gang-raped in Joburg's inner city, while three Soweto women were murdered after apparently being raped. The pregnant woman was kidnapped and gang-raped while on her way home from work at a nightclub early on Monday.

