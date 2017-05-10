Don't surrender our revolution to greed: Ramaphosa

The African National Congress and its alliance partners are tasked with guarding the democratic revolution against greed and corruption, to build unity, and decisively win the 2019 national elections, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday. "One of the things that we must not do, and we cannot do, is to surrender our revolution to greed and to corruption and to patronage," he told the KwaZulu-Natal South African Democratic Teachers' Union gala dinner in Durban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.