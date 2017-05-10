Dead foetus finally removed from mom'...

Dead foetus finally removed from mom's body

Mother of three, Busisiwe Ndabangaye, has finally had a dead foetus removed from her womb, almost a week after she had been told the child's heart wasn't beating. She was told to return the following day, but when she did, Groote Schuur Hospital - one of the largest state hospitals in Cape Town - turned her away due to a lack of beds.

