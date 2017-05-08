Daughter: I tried to poison my parent...

Daughter: I tried to poison my parents, then we killed them

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Bonolo Gwendolene Lekalakala was so desperate to kill her mother and stepfather that when the deadly Blue Death insect killer she laced their drinks with did not work, she had both strangled with a USB and cellphone charger cable. The 20-year-old then dumped their bodies in the Hennops River in Centurion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department Sun HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC