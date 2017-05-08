Daughter: I tried to poison my parents, then we killed them
Bonolo Gwendolene Lekalakala was so desperate to kill her mother and stepfather that when the deadly Blue Death insect killer she laced their drinks with did not work, she had both strangled with a USB and cellphone charger cable. The 20-year-old then dumped their bodies in the Hennops River in Centurion.
