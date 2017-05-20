.com | Under police escort, South African ambulances brave attacks

.com | Under police escort, South Afr...

When an emergency call comes in from one of South Africa's most crime-ridden neighbourhoods, ambulances do not rush straight to the scene but to a police station first to request an armed escort. A surge in attacks on ambulance workers has led to parts of Cape Town being declared danger "red zones", but beefing up security means delayed response times in some of the poorest districts.

