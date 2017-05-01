.com | Questions over fire department's slow response to fire on their doorstep
This images shows the remains of a house in KwaNongoma Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, which was burnt to the ground after fire fighters took 30 minutes to arrive at the scene. Durban - A fire department in KwaNongoma Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, took 30 minutes to arrive at a burning house within footsteps from the municipality's main fire station, a neighbour said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|12 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC