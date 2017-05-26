.com | Jewish Board to meet school after 'anti-Semitic' chants during school play

.com | Jewish Board to meet school af...

Jewish Board to meet school after 'anti-Semitic' chants during school play

Johannesburg A Johannesburg school is in hot water after learners allegedly made Nazi salutes and anti-Semitic comments during a school play about the Holocaust. National director of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, Wendy Kahn, said the board had investigated reports alleging that learners from King David Victory Park pre-primary school chanted "Heil Hitler, Heil Hitler" during a play called The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

Chicago, IL

