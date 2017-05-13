Coca-Cola, top South African township...

Coca-Cola, top South African township brand for second year

On Tuesday, 16 May 2017, market research company, Ask Afrika, revealed the top brands in South Africa's townships, with 36 Ask Afrika Kasi Star Brands and 59 potential Kasi Star Brands emerging from the study. The overall 2017/2018 Kasi Star Brands winner and favourite township brand is Coca-Cola, with KFC in second place, Kiwi shoe polish third, Koo beans fourth and Mageu No 1 fifth.

