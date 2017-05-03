China, Taiwan spar over attendance at...

China, Taiwan spar over attendance at conflict diamond meeting

China said on Wednesday it was reasonable to have a delegation from self-ruled Taiwan removed from a conference in Australia about conflict diamonds, as Taipei accused Beijing of playing politics for its own ends. China says Taiwan is part of "one China", ruled by Beijing.

Chicago, IL

