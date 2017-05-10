Cape Town cop in dock over alleged R2...

Cape Town cop in dock over alleged R2 000 bribe

A police official, accused of corruptly requesting money for the release of a suspect arrested for assault, has appeared in a Cape Town court. Harold Deon Jacobs, 41, based at the Kraaifontein police station, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Bellville before magistrate Sabrina Sonnenberg on Thursday.

