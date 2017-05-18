Cannes: Sam Neill Joins Daniel Radcli...

Cannes: Sam Neill Joins Daniel Radcliffe's South African Prison Escape Thriller

12 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The film, being shopped to buyers in Cannes by The Works International, will the tell the real-life story of how two anti-Apartheid activists in South Africa broke out of Pretoria's maximum security prison in 1978. Neill takes the role of South African social campaigner and activist Denis Goldberg, who was a member of the ANC's military wing and a key player in the struggle against apartheid.

Chicago, IL

