Cannes Lions 2017 jurors announced, include 10 South Africans

The Cannes Lions 2017 Jurors have been announced. Encompassing a diverse spectrum of creative and international talent, 390 people from 50 countries across all juries are confirmed and two new countries, the Dominican Republic and Vietnam, join the panels.

