Cannes Lions 2017 jurors announced, include 10 South Africans
The Cannes Lions 2017 Jurors have been announced. Encompassing a diverse spectrum of creative and international talent, 390 people from 50 countries across all juries are confirmed and two new countries, the Dominican Republic and Vietnam, join the panels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC