Cannes: Daniel Radcliffe Boards South African Prison Escape Thriller

The film - which is being introduced to buyers in Cannes by The Works International - is based on Tim Jenkin's autobiography. Radcliffe will star as the anti-apartheid activist who famously broke out of the Pretoria Maxium Security Prison alongside Stephen Lee in 1978.

Chicago, IL

