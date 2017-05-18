Brutal Murders of Women, Girls in Sou...

Brutal Murders of Women, Girls in South Africa Prompt Calls to Act

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

A succession of brutal murders of women and children in South Africa has sparked national outrage and calls for action to end persistent violence. "We, as the citizens of this country, we must say enough is enough," said South African President Jacob Zuma, speaking Thursday at a service for three-year-old rape and murder victim Courtney Pieters of Cape Town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC