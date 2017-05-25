Biggest exhibit of human-like fossils...

Biggest exhibit of human-like fossils goes on display in South Africa

Professor Lee Berger gestures during an exhibit of the largest collection of fossils of close human relatives ever to go on public display in South Africa, at an area named "The Cradle of Humankind," northwest of Johannesburg, South Africa, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko A Police officer looks at the picture during an exhibit of the largest collection of fossils of close human relatives ever to go on public in South Africa, at an area named "The Cradle of Humankind," northwest of Johannesburg, South Africa, May 25, 2017.

Chicago, IL

