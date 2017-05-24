Ben Ngubane and wife in 'sham' documents court case
Liquidators appointed to wind up a mining company owned by Eskom chair Ben Ngubane and his wife, Sheila, are pressing ahead with a court application in which they accuse the couple of using "sham" documents to personally lay claim to the lucrative mining rights. The Durban High Court application was launched by liquidator Neil Button against the Ngubanes last year, relating to the 2014 winding up of their company, Huntrex 305.
