Bed-hopping still prevalent among South Africans, survey shows
Statistician-General Pali Lehohla hands the findings of South Africa's 2016 health and demographics survey to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, TSHWANE, May 15 .A total of 17 percent of men aged 15 to 49 in South Africa reported to have had two or more partners in the last 12 months, and 55 percent had intercourse in the past 12 months with a person who was neither their spouse nor lived with them. These are findings of the South Africa Demographic and Health Survey 2016 released on Monday by Statistician-General Pali Lehohla.
