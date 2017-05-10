Another young girl brutally murdered

While the nation still mourns the tragic death of Karabo Mokoena, North West police on Sunday announced the discovery of the charred body of a 15-year-old girl. Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the girl apparently left her home on Friday to visit a friend, but then went missing.

