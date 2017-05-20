Africa: How Uganda's Museveni Took a ...

Africa: How Uganda's Museveni Took a Swipe at Donors in South Africa

President Museveni has taken a swipe at donors and funders, saying their stringent conditions were making access to funds difficult and ultimately stalling projects. The statement was seen as an attack on Western funders who demand for proof of human rights policies, governance, child labour, rights of workers, among others, before funds are committed to a project.

