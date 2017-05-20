2016 election results mysterious - " Rashid Pelpuo
The National Democratic Congress legislator for the Wa Central Constituency, Rashid Pelpuo has described as mysterious results of the 2016 polls. According to him, the NDC did everything possible to fulfill the needs in the country yet the people of Ghana kicked them out from power.
