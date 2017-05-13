13 more bodies pulled from Free State...

13 more bodies pulled from Free State mine

12 hrs ago

The search for more miners continues in a Welkom mine after 24 bodies were retrieved, Free State police said on Tuesday. "Thirteen more bodies have been retrieved, which brings the number to 24. The mine's security company is busy retrieving the bodies.

