Zuma's Plan to Retain Sway in South Africa: Keep Power in Family

South African President Jacob Zuma may maintain his political clout well after he relinquishes office if his ex-wife and mother of four of his children, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, succeeds him. While Zuma, 75, hasn't openly anointed an heir, his comments that the party is ready to be led by a woman have been widely seen as support for Dlamini-Zuma to replace him in December as leader the ruling African National Congress and as the nation's president in 2019.

Chicago, IL

