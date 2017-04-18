Zuma, Mandela rape painting stirs outrage in S.Africa
South African President Jacob Zuma. Photo/AFP A painting by a South African artist showing President Jacob Zuma raping the late Nelson Mandela has caused outrage in the country, with the ruling party Friday describing it as "grotesque".
