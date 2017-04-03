Xenophobia: Nigerian Auto Mechanic Beaten To Death In South Africa
Dipo Awojobi - A Nigerian auto mechanic, Rasak Ajao, was allegedly killed by some South Africans in Polokwane, Limpopo Province yesterday April 6th, the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has confirmed. Ambassador Martins Cobham also confirmed that four other Nigerians were injured during the attack.
