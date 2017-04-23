WND Still Giving Space to Dubious Cla...

WND Still Giving Space to Dubious Claims about White 'Genocide' In South Africa

An anonymously written April 11 WND article details Newman's conversation with birther Carl Gallups about Newman's factually dubious claim that white farmers in South Africa are facing a "genocide." Once again, Newman ignores the fact that the murder rate for blacks in South Africa is much higher than for whites.

