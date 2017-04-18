Why the number of South African dairy...

Why the number of South African dairy farmers has slumped from 50,000 dairy farmers in 1997 to just 1,600 today Global dairy surpluses are placing big pressures on South African farmers who are blaming their European counterparts for 'going mad' in the post-milk quota world Why the number of South African dairy farmers has slumped from 50,000 dairy farmers in 1997 to just 1,600 today http://www.independent.ie/business/farming/dairy/why-the-number-of-south-african-dairy-farmers-has-slumped-from-50000-dairy-farmers-in-1997-to-just-1600-today-35629779.html And Irish farmers, too, have been criticised for 'losing control of their own destiny' by increasing production once the milk quota system ended in 2015.

Chicago, IL

