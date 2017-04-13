UPDATE 2-South African central bank says downgrades, weakening rand pose risk
PRETORIA, April 10 South Africa's central bank on Monday warned that a recent cabinet reshuffle that saw the finance minister fired and the country's credit rating relegated to "junk" could put pressure the rand and accelerate inflation as inventors sold off local assets. The rand has dropped nearly 12 percent since March 27, when President Jacob Zuma recalled then-finance minister Pravin Gordhan from an international roadshow, then fired him later that week.
