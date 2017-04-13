UPDATE 1-South Africa's bourse to rev...

UPDATE 1-South Africa's bourse to review trades around Gordhan's recall

Reuters

South Africa's bourse said on Monday it was investigating certain trades in the hours before former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an international investor roadshow, days before he was dismissed from the government. On March 27, news broke that President Jacob Zuma had ordered Gordhan to return immediately from a trip to Britain and the United States, roiling local markets.

