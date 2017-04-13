UPDATE 1-South Africa's $72 billion n...

UPDATE 1-South Africa's $72 billion nuclear project to move in June, City Press reports

South Africa's tender for the estimated 1 trillion-rand expansion of its nuclear power plants will begin in June when state utility Eskom requests proposals from companies bidding for the project, City Press newspaper reported on Sunday. South Africa, which has Africa's only nuclear power station, wants nuclear power to play the leading role in expanded power generation, easing the country's reliance on an ageing fleet of coal-fired plants.

