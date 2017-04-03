U.S. attack killed nine civilians - Syrian state news agency
Nine civilians including four children were killed in the U.S. missile attack on a Syrian airbase near the city of Homs on Friday, the Syrian state news agency said. The SANA report said the civilians died in villages near the airbase.
