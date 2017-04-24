Truck driver shot in Pietermaritzburg

Truck driver shot in Pietermaritzburg

A truck driver is in hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in the early hours of Thursday morning. Netcare 911 spokesman Chris Botha said in a statement that at 02.28am paramedics responded to the incident in Pietermaritzburg.

