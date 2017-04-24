Toti fraud accused arrested in plush Cape Town suburb
An eManzimtoti businesswoman accused of defrauding local businesses out of millions of rand by posing as a Department of Trade and Industry official was remanded in custody this week after she was arrested in Cape Town. Michayla Kogie Mentoor, 48, who was on the run for several months, was arrested in Bishops Court by the Hawks.
