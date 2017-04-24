Top S African honours for Indian-origin women activists

PRETORIA: Two Indian-origin women veterans of the freedom struggle in South African were conferred the highest National Order awards by President Jacob Zuma on Friday. Fatima Meer posthumously received the Order of Luthuli in Silver; while Shantie Naidoo joined 21 others, who were part of a group who suffered at the hands of the apartheid-era security police who tortured them and held them in solitary confinement, to receive the same award at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

