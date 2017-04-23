Three killed, four injured in Bethal car crash
Three people were killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision on the R35 in Bethal, Mpumalanga, during the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said. At about 3am, paramedics from ER24 and provincial emergency services arrived on the scene where they found three people with fatal injuries, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.
